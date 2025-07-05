SEREMBAN: All local authorities (PBTs) in Negeri Sembilan have been urged to be more creative in attracting small traders to operate at the MyKiosk stalls provided by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said that PBTs should identify new, more attractive and strategic locations for business if the original sites no longer draw interest.

He said the PBTs must proactively resolve the issue, and if after six months there is still no demand, they should look for new locations or traders.

“These kiosks are easily moved and relocated wherever suitable. If there is no response, don’t just leave them as they are. It’s the responsibility of the PBTs; they must figure out the suitable spots.

“Leaving them as they are shows a lack of creativity and a failure to find ways to ensure the area can support small traders,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting at Wisma Negeri here today.

Previously, media reports quoted state Local Government Development, Housing and Transport Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar as saying that 414 KPKT MyKiosks had been provided across the state over the past two years, but only 250 are currently occupied.

As a result, the local authorities in the state were given one month to place traders at the kiosks to avoid them becoming ‘white elephant’ projects.

On a separate matter, Aminuddin said the state government’s decision to cull stray dogs in Malay residential areas was based on established disposal procedures.

“We have a process to follow — it’s not something we do arbitrarily. There are laws that we must respect. We leave it to the relevant authorities to resolve the issue according to the set regulations,” he said.

Previously, the media reported that Pertubuhan Bersatu Negeri Sembilan chairman Datuk Seri S. Surash described the plan to cull stray dogs in predominantly Malay neighbourhoods as insensitive and contrary to humanitarian principles.

This came after all state assemblymen unanimously agreed during last week’s sitting that culling stray dogs in majority-Malay residential areas should be carried out to address disturbance and safety issues.