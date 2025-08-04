Negeri Sembilan rare earth elements to boost state revenue from 2027

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan state government anticipates rare earth elements (REE) to significantly enhance state revenue starting in 2027. Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun revealed that two approved mineral tenement licenses are projected to generate RM18 million.

“REE deposits identified in districts like Kuala Pilah and Jelebu are expected to play a major role in state income,“ Aminuddin said during the State Legislative Assembly session. He was responding to a query from Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (BN-Rantau), presented by Kamarol Ridzuan Mohd Zain (PN-Paroi), regarding progressive revenue strategies for the B40 group.

Additional revenue streams include water commodity transformation and service charges promoting economic sustainability. The state government’s quit rent amendment (PCT) and parcel tax adjustments under the National Land Code and Strata Titles Act could raise RM400 million in quit rent revenue by 2029.

To further bolster income, the Forestry Department will introduce conservation fees for selected Forest Eco Parks. Citizens will pay RM3 per entry, while non-citizens will be charged RM6, with exemptions for children, seniors, and persons with disabilities. Ulu Bendul Rimba Eco Park will pilot the initiative.

“The fee is designed to be affordable, ensuring minimal burden on the B40 group while funding forest conservation and facility maintenance,“ Aminuddin explained. The move aims to improve recreational safety and comfort while supporting environmental efforts.

The state remains committed to a fair and inclusive quit rent system, prioritizing welfare initiatives for all residents, particularly the underprivileged. - Bernama