Negeri Sembilan revives Sungai Timun firefly sanctuary for TMNS 2026

REMBAU: The Negeri Sembilan government is reviving the Sungai Timun firefly sanctuary to enhance eco-tourism before Visit Negeri Sembilan Year 2026 (TMNS 2026).

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Nicole Tan Lee Koon highlighted the sanctuary’s potential as a key attraction.

“Malaysia has only four firefly sanctuaries, in Pahang, Sabah, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan. We must take advantage of this by redeveloping our own, which has been inactive since the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

Tan spoke after launching the Publicity and Public Participation Programme for the Rembau Local Plan Draft 2035.

She revealed discussions with Melaka to promote cross-border tourism, leveraging Melaka’s River Cruise visitors.

“Melaka has the River Cruise, so their tourists could be brought to Sungai Timun for firefly-watching. We’ll also engage local boat operators to assess how best to restart the activity,” she said.

Additionally, the state will expand the Jejak Warisan programme with a trekking route from Kampung Miku to Seri Menanti.

Trained mountain guides will lead the trail, sharing historical and cultural insights. - Bernama