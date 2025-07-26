Negeri Sembilan seeks state funding for cooperatives in 2026 budget

NEGERI SEMBILAN: The state government will request funding for cooperative development in the 2026 Budget, announced State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Action Committee chairman S. Veerapan.

Currently, no state funds are allocated for cooperatives, with financial support coming solely from the Federal Government via the Malaysian Cooperative Commission (SKM).

Veerapan highlighted that Melaka, despite its smaller size and lower revenue, allocates state funds to SKM Melaka. “We intend to follow that example,“ he said during the Business Exploration and Networking Programme (Ekspansi) in Melaka, held in conjunction with National Cooperative Day 2025.

The initiative aims to strengthen existing cooperatives in Negeri Sembilan, which had 787 registered cooperatives as of December 31 last year.

These cooperatives boast 192,000 members, RM123 million in shares, RM404 million in assets, and RM187 million in revenue.

Veerapan added that his team will gather detailed funding requirements from SKM Negeri Sembilan before presenting the proposal in the state budget consultation session this September.

At the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Koperasi Gabungan Masjid-Masjid Negeri Melaka (Kogmas) and Koperasi Kolej Vokasional Port Dickson, facilitating bottled mineral water supply from Kogmas to the latter. - Bernama