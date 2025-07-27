PKR unveils full list of MPP appointments

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) today released the full list of appointments to its Central Leadership Council (MPP), following a meeting held in Petaling Jaya yesterday.

PKR communications director Datuk Fahmi Fadzil (pic) said party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also shared his views during the meeting on current national issues.

“Among the topics addressed were the judicial appointment process and regional matters, particularly the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia,” Fahmi said in a statement.

Below is the list of key MPP appointments:

Vice-President: Roland Engan

Secretary-General: Dr Fuziah Salleh

Treasurer-General: William Leong

Communications Director: Fahmi Fadzil

Chief Organising Secretary: Elizabeth Wong

MPP Members:

Romli Ishak

Manolan Mohamad

Awang Husaini Sahari

Dr Abu Hafiz Salleh Hudin

Dr Mohd Afandi Salleh

Nor Azman Mohamad

Yuneswaran Ramaraj

Deputy Secretaries-General:

Saifuddin Shafi Muhammad

Aidi Amin Yazid

Bryan Ng Yih Miin

Sivamalar Genapathy

Deputy Treasurer-General: Hee Loy Sian

Deputy Communications Director: Siti Aishah Shaik Ismail

Deputy Chief Organising Secretary: Muhammad Syaril Showkat Ali

Bureau Directors:

Economy: Akmal Nasir

Volunteerism: Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh

Communications: Adam Adli Abd Halim

International Affairs: Maszlee Malik

Religious Understanding and Empowerment: Amidi Abdul Manan

Training and Keadilan Academy: Aminuddin Harun

Chairpersons:

Advisory Council: Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail

Central Election Committee: Dr Zaliha Mustafa

Disciplinary Board: Zainol Samah

Welfare Bureau: Rodziah Ismail

Legal Bureau: Sivarasa Rasiah

Persons with Disabilities Bureau: Isaiah D. Jacob

- Bernama