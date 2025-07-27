PKR unveils full list of MPP appointments

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) today released the full list of appointments to its Central Leadership Council (MPP), following a meeting held in Petaling Jaya yesterday.
PKR communications director Datuk Fahmi Fadzil (pic) said party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also shared his views during the meeting on current national issues.
“Among the topics addressed were the judicial appointment process and regional matters, particularly the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia,” Fahmi said in a statement.
Below is the list of key MPP appointments:
Vice-President: Roland Engan
Secretary-General: Dr Fuziah Salleh
Treasurer-General: William Leong
Communications Director: Fahmi Fadzil
Chief Organising Secretary: Elizabeth Wong
MPP Members:
Romli Ishak
Manolan Mohamad
Awang Husaini Sahari
Dr Abu Hafiz Salleh Hudin
Dr Mohd Afandi Salleh
Nor Azman Mohamad
Yuneswaran Ramaraj
Deputy Secretaries-General:
Saifuddin Shafi Muhammad
Aidi Amin Yazid
Bryan Ng Yih Miin
Sivamalar Genapathy
Deputy Treasurer-General: Hee Loy Sian
Deputy Communications Director: Siti Aishah Shaik Ismail
Deputy Chief Organising Secretary: Muhammad Syaril Showkat Ali
Bureau Directors:
Economy: Akmal Nasir
Volunteerism: Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh
Communications: Adam Adli Abd Halim
International Affairs: Maszlee Malik
Religious Understanding and Empowerment: Amidi Abdul Manan
Training and Keadilan Academy: Aminuddin Harun
Chairpersons:
Advisory Council: Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail
Central Election Committee: Dr Zaliha Mustafa
Disciplinary Board: Zainol Samah
Welfare Bureau: Rodziah Ismail
Legal Bureau: Sivarasa Rasiah
Persons with Disabilities Bureau: Isaiah D. Jacob
- Bernama