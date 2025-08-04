SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government will hold a meeting with Gas Malaysia and Petronas to initiate a study on the safety of gas pipelines in the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said that, according to the Public Works Department, the two companies manage two main gas pipelines in the state.

“No decision has been made yet as both (Petronas dan Gas Malaysia) are focusing on the situation in Selangor...We will update about it later.

“The study will not only involve the safety aspects of gas pipelines as other utility routes, such as drainage pipes, telecommunication cables, and water pipelines, will also be given due attention,“ he told reporters after the Seremban District-level Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration here today.

Aminuddin also expressed sympathy for victims of the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Selangor, and hoped that they would receive the best possible solutions.

He said the state government, through non-governmental organisations and its agencies, has extended humanitarian assistance to the victims to ease their burden.