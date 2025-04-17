KL Wellness City – rise of a health and lifestyle gem in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: KL Wellness City (KLWC), a three-in-one project comprising medical/healthcare, property and medical tourism, is gearing up to kick-start operations in the fourth quarter of 2026.
The much-awaited project will cement its role as a future-ready health and lifestyle destination with a new phase of development that directly addresses the rising demand for wellness-centric homes and facilities, driven by Malaysia’s ageing population, and the importance placed on medical and healthcare services.
As Malaysia steadily approaches ageing nation status by 2030, with more than 15% of the population expected to be aged 60 and above, healthcare developers are rethinking the traditional concept of home.
KLWC director Datuk Seri Dr Vincent Tiew said the company is catering to this evolution with its latest residential offerings set to launch in May, which will feature more liveable, wellness-focused units that cater not just to individuals or nuclear families, but also to families needing and valuing readily available medical and healthcare services next door.
“There is definitely demand for more spacious wellness residences. From our smallest units, like studio apartments, designed to hotel-room standards, we already saw growing interest from buyers seeking more flexibility. Imagining the property investment opportunity arising from this township, a property suite fully furnished priced at merely RM360,000 cannot go wrong for short term stay investments.
“So we also introduced the option of connecting units, allowing a studio plus studio combination that feels larger and more functional,” he told SunBiz.
Tiew noted that the demand continues to outpace what traditional residential layouts can offer.
“As a result, the new launch will include units starting at 500 square feet and above, further enabling extended families to live under one roof with a greater degree of privacy and independence.
“In a conventional project, units of 800 to 900 square feet are usually configured as three-bedroom units. But for us, we don’t rush to squeeze in bedrooms.
“Our three-bedroom units and can be dual-key format are only introduced from 1,600 square feet onwards, ensuring spacious, liveable homes that reflect a real wellness lifestyle,” he added.
These homes are ideal for families with elderly parents or adult children who prefer to live nearby, but not necessarily within the same unit, Tiew said. “The approach acknowledges modern family dynamics, especially in urban settings, where individual privacy and comfort are equally valued alongside closeness.”
Tiew said that at the core of KLWC’s vision is its adherence to the principles of Wellness Real Estate (WRE), which includes a concept that is fast gaining traction globally, but still in its early stages in Southeast Asia.
“Unlike typical mixed-use developments that evolve over time, KLWC was designed from the ground up with health and well-being in mind.
“WRE is defined by the Global Wellness Institute in the United States as a township that is carefully and purposefully master-planned from day one. It is not an afterthought. It involves everything, from design and planning to ecosystem integration and material selection,” he explained.
Tiew said KLWC spans more than 26.5 acres, and incorporates essential wellness and healthcare components such as tertiary hospitals, medical suites, specialist clinics, research centres, retirement homes, retail outlets, office spaces and short- and long-term accommodations.
“We believe we are the only development in Malaysia that is currently implementing WRE in a comprehensive manner. Our project is a long-term response to the future health and living needs of the population – not just in Malaysia, but across Southeast Asia,” he added.
Tiew said the project aims to support the region’s shift towards ageing populations, particularly in countries such as Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, where similar demographic patterns are emerging.
KLWC’s healthcare vision is further amplified by Malaysia’s growing success in medical tourism, Tiew noted.
“Malaysia is still a global leader in attracting overseas healthcare travellers. We outpace other regional players like Thailand and Singapore in volume, and our healthcare services are delivered at significantly lower costs, which are between 30% and 70% cheaper, without compromising on quality,” he explained.
KLWC aims to capitalise on this growth through the launch of KL International Tertiary Hospital (KLIH), scheduled for completion in late 2026.
Tiew said, “The tertiary facility will offer up to 1,000 beds and is designed specifically with international patients in mind. Our hospital is being built to attract patients from all around the world, particularly from Indonesia, Singapore and China, our low-hanging fruit markets.
“From there, we will continue expanding our outreach to countries like Bangladesh, Cambodia and Brunei, and even to Europe and the Middle East,” he remarked.
Beyond cost competitiveness, Tiew said, Malaysia benefits from its multilingual healthcare professionals, internationally accredited hospitals and cultural familiarity with patients from various regions, including those from Muslim-majority countries.
Looking ahead, Tiew noted that KLWC is already preparing for its next phase of growth.
“Over the next 12 months, the team will focus on finalising the structural completion of KLIH and applying for full licensing, with the goal of opening by the fourth quarter of 2026.
“KLWC is also applying to install a rooftop helipad at its upcoming hospital, aiming to support emergency medical evacuations and high-insurance cases from neighbouring countries like Indonesia and Singapore, further strengthening our position in the regional healthcare travel market,” he added.
Over the next five years, Tiew said, KLWC plans to expand regionally by replicating its integrated wellness township model in Southeast Asia.
“While one more potential local location is being considered, international markets are the bigger focus. Once KLIH is operational, we intend to explore opportunities to establish similar wellness townships overseas, turning KLWC into a regional brand and hospital group,” he added.