KL Wellness City – rise of a health and lifestyle gem in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: KL Wellness City (KLWC), a three-in-one project comprising medical/healthcare, property and medical tourism, is gearing up to kick-start operations in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The much-awaited project will cement its role as a future-ready health and lifestyle destination with a new phase of development that directly addresses the rising demand for wellness-centric homes and facilities, driven by Malaysia’s ageing population, and the importance placed on medical and healthcare services.

As Malaysia steadily approaches ageing nation status by 2030, with more than 15% of the population expected to be aged 60 and above, healthcare developers are rethinking the traditional concept of home.

KLWC director Datuk Seri Dr Vincent Tiew said the company is catering to this evolution with its latest residential offerings set to launch in May, which will feature more liveable, wellness-focused units that cater not just to individuals or nuclear families, but also to families needing and valuing readily available medical and healthcare services next door.

“There is definitely demand for more spacious wellness residences. From our smallest units, like studio apartments, designed to hotel-room standards, we already saw growing interest from buyers seeking more flexibility. Imagining the property investment opportunity arising from this township, a property suite fully furnished priced at merely RM360,000 cannot go wrong for short term stay investments.

“So we also introduced the option of connecting units, allowing a studio plus studio combination that feels larger and more functional,” he told SunBiz.

Tiew noted that the demand continues to outpace what traditional residential layouts can offer.

“As a result, the new launch will include units starting at 500 square feet and above, further enabling extended families to live under one roof with a greater degree of privacy and independence.

“In a conventional project, units of 800 to 900 square feet are usually configured as three-bedroom units. But for us, we don’t rush to squeeze in bedrooms.

“Our three-bedroom units and can be dual-key format are only introduced from 1,600 square feet onwards, ensuring spacious, liveable homes that reflect a real wellness lifestyle,” he added.