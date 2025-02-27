SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS) has set three zakat fitrah (personal tithe) rates for this year; RM7.50, RM12 and RM22.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Aziz Sheikh Abdul Kadir said the rates were determined based on a study of rice prices according to grades and the most commonly consumed varieties by Muslims in the state. The measurement is based on one ‘gantang’ which is equivalent to 2.751 kilogrammes of rice.

He said the gazetted zakat fitrah rate of RM7.50 is for consumers of Super Special Local Rice (five per cent broken). For those who consume Super Import, Super Fragrant and Herba Ponni rice, the rate is RM12, while for consumers of Super Basmati rice, the rate is RM22.

“This year, we are also introducing the MyAmil Fitrah mobile application, an innovative digital initiative to enhance the efficiency of zakat fitrah collection, targeting a total collection of RM8 million, compared to RM7.5 million last year.

“This application is crucial in the digitalisation of the zakat system to ensure a more efficient, transparent and secure collection process. It also assists amils (zakat collectors) in managing online collections without the need for physical coupons, including payments via QR Pay,” he told reporters at Menara MAINS here today.

Abdul Aziz said to facilitate the fulfillment of this religious obligation for Muslims, MAINS provides both in-person and online payment methods, including at counters through 1,250 MAINS-authorised zakat fitrah collectors, or via the official website (www.zakatns2u.biz/fitrah), MAINS Pay, and JomPAY.

For any inquiries or related concerns, the public can contact MAINS at 06-7651402 or visit www.mains.gov.my.

Meanwhile, he said MAINS had allocated over RM17 million in zakat funds for various forms of assistance, including aid for the hardcore poor and the needy, essential supplies for asnaf (eligible zakat recipients), and special grants for 311 mosques and 1,169 suraus totalling RM5.1 million throughout Ramadan.