New AI polytechnic in Lumut to strengthen Malaysia’s TVET sector

MELAKA: A new polytechnic dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) will be established in Lumut, Perak, as part of Malaysia’s push to strengthen its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system in line with Industry 4.0 advancements.

Polytechnic and Community College Education Department director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Zahari Ismail confirmed the project has received government approval.

Construction is set to begin under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) next year.

“Once the polytechnic and its programmes are approved, we will begin campus planning, curriculum design and instructor recruitment.”

“We expect operations to begin within one to two years,” he told reporters after officiating the 2025 Melaka State Community College Convocation Ceremony in Ayer Keroh.

The institution aims to boost graduate employability in technology-driven industries, particularly as demand for AI expertise grows.

Specialised certificate and diploma programmes in AI will be offered to address the rising need for skilled talent in digital and smart technology sectors.

Currently, over 10 IT and computer science programmes in polytechnics and community colleges nationwide include AI components.

These cover machine learning, data analysis, and introductory AI.

“This initiative will continue to expand across disciplines.”

“All students, regardless of their main field of study, will be required to take AI courses,” Mohd Zahari said.

He added that integrating AI with fields like the Internet of Things (IoT), automation, and big data analytics aligns with national priorities in digital innovation.

Mohd Zahari also highlighted that over 95% of TVET graduates from polytechnics and community colleges secure employment or pursue further studies.

This reflects the system’s success in producing job-ready talent.

The Melaka convocation celebrated 569 graduates from the state’s community colleges.

They are part of over 32,000 graduates nationwide from the polytechnic and community college network. – Bernama