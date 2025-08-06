New CJ pledges to uphold judiciary independence in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: Newly appointed Chief Justice Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh has vowed to fiercely safeguard the independence of Malaysia’s judiciary.

Speaking at his inauguration ceremony at the Palace of Justice, he emphasised his commitment to upholding judicial integrity.

“I will vigorously protect and relentlessly safeguard the independence of our branch of government with every fibre of my being,” he declared.

Wan Ahmad Farid acknowledged his diverse career across government branches but assured his impartiality in the judiciary.

He called for collaboration among judges, legal bodies, and stakeholders to reinforce judicial independence.

“Let the message of judicial independence echo through all corridors of power in our country,” he urged.

The Chief Justice admitted that court rulings may not satisfy all parties but stressed fairness in legal proceedings.

“We must ensure the losing party feels heard and respected,” he said.

Addressing case backlogs, he revealed plans to increase courtrooms and appoint more judicial commissioners.

Circuit judges will be deployed to expedite ageing cases nationwide.

To improve legal access, mobile courts will expand to Peninsular Malaysia after success in Sabah and Sarawak.

Specialised High Court divisions will also be established to handle complex legal matters.

Technology adoption in courtrooms will further enhance efficiency and accessibility. – Bernama