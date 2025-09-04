KUALA LUMPUR: The construction of the second bridge project connecting Rantau Panjang, Kelantan, and Sungai Golok, Narathiwat is a significant step towards strengthening regional connectivity and economic integration within ASEAN, said ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn.

Acknowledging that the bridge is primarily a bilateral initiative, Kao said infrastructure development in any member state contributes to the broader goals of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC).

“As long as key infrastructure projects are being developed in each member state, they serve as building blocks of ASEAN’s broader economic integration,” he told Bernama on the sidelines of the ASEAN Investment Conference (AIC) which entered its second day.

Kao’s statement is in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s comments on border area developments, such as in the northern peninsula-Thailand and the Sabah/Sarawak-Kalimantan border to promote economic activities. This would benefit people on both sides of the border as an effort to strengthen the grouping’s cooperation.

Malaysia and Thailand are currently working together to build a new six-lane bridge, parallel to the existing Muhibbah Bridge that connects Rantau Panjang in Kelantan, Malaysia, with Sungai Golok in Narathiwat, Thailand.

The media reported yesterday that the Thai Cabinet has approved the construction of a parallel bridge across Sungai Golok connecting Sungai Kolok District in Narathiwat with Rantau Panjang in Kelantan.

Kao further said such infrastructure projects not only support national development but also enhance regional connectivity, promote trade and investment and bolster tourism within the region.

He cited major projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail in Indonesia and railway developments in Laos as examples of long-term investments with regional benefits.

The ASEAN Power Grid is another key project that promotes clean energy and regional cooperation and the Singapore-Kunming Rail Link (SKRL), although “progressing quietly, is moving forward in segments,” he said.

Kao said more cross-border initiatives should be developed, noting that collaborative projects could strengthen ASEAN’s resilience and unity as it moves towards a more connected and integrated region.

He also highlighted the growing demand for travel and tourism in the post-COVID era, pointing out that improved air connectivity as another area of progress in ASEAN integration.

“You can see more people travelling now. Airlines like AirAsia are expanding routes across ASEAN cities and capitals. This not only supports tourism but also contributes to broader economic development,” he said.

Kao is leading the ASEAN Secretariat delegation at the 12th ASEAN Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM) and related meetings. The event ends tomorrow.