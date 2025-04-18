WASHINGTON: Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski disclosed this week that the threat of political retaliation from President Donald Trump is real enough to make her anxious about speaking out about his tariffs, executive orders and cuts to federal agencies.

“We are all afraid,“ Murkowski told a summit of nonprofit and tribal leaders in her native Alaska.

“It’s quite a statement. But we are in a time and a place where I certainly have not been here before,“ the 67-year-old lawmaker added. “And I’ll tell you, I am oftentimes very anxious myself about using my voice, because retaliation is real. And that’s not right.”

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement: “President Trump's only retribution is success and historic achievements for the American people.”

Murkowski's remarks, recorded in a video posted by the Anchorage Daily News, came on Monday in response to a question about what she would tell people who are afraid of the policy changes being implemented by Trump and his advisers.

Murkowski is one of the few Senate Republicans who have been willing to criticize Trump's policies, oppose some of his Cabinet nominees and vote to overturn his tariffs on Canada.

She survived a Trump-backed challenger three years ago, after voting with six other Republicans to convict the president at his second impeachment trial in the Senate over the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

The Anchorage Daily News said Murkowski criticized the current Trump administration’s approach to implementing policy changes and government service cuts on Monday, describing some as “unlawful.”

The lawmaker also said she would oppose sweeping cuts to the Medicaid healthcare program for low-income Americans being sought by some Republicans to pay for tax cuts.

“I’m going to use my voice to the best of my ability,“ Murkowski said during an appearance punctuated by applause from the audience. “I’ve got to figure out how I can do my best to help the many who are so anxious and are so afraid.”

Other congressional Republicans have faced heated criticism and even shouting matches during in-person meetings with constituents angered by their support of Trump. Some have responded to protesters with police arrests.