KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education is focusing on the development of a new education plan (2026–2035), the 2027 School Curriculum, and the School Reform agenda this year.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the MOE was also working to extend compulsory education to the secondary level, urging cooperation from all State Executive Councillors (Excos) and state leaders to realise this noble aspiration for the future generation.

“Education is the right of every Malaysian child. Hence, efforts to develop it must be carried out collectively and wholeheartedly,” she said in a Facebook post today.

Fadhlina said that the State Education Exco Committee Meeting held yesterday served as the best platform to demonstrate the unity and commitment of all parties in developing education.

“It was a valuable opportunity to share the latest developments in national education, discuss arising issues at the state level, and explore solutions. I also took note of all feedback and suggestions given during the meeting. Any effort for the betterment of the education sector should be welcomed.

“I hope the relationship between the MOE and respective state governments continues to be strengthened to enhance the quality and excellence of national education,” she said.

Fadhlina added that during the meeting, she also shared the encouraging results of the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

“Intervention programmes implemented at the state level have clearly yielded results. Well done everyone!

“SPM dropout rates have also been successfully addressed. The dropout rate in 2024 was much lower compared to previous years. May these good efforts at all levels continue,” she said.