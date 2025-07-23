New electrical safety rules for all buses in Malaysia from 2026

KLANG: All 65,520 registered buses nationwide must adhere to updated safety guidelines for internal electrical wiring starting January 2026, announced Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli.

The new regulations follow the tragic death of a teenager who was electrocuted while charging a phone on an express bus at Penang Sentral in November last year.

Investigations by a special task force involving JPJ, PUSPAKOM, and the Energy Commission revealed negligence in AC wiring installations without proper supervision.

“To prevent similar incidents, JPJ has introduced the Internal Work Sheet – IWS(e), which serves as proof of compliance with technical and safety requirements for any additional electrical wiring in buses,“ said Aedy Fadly after visiting the Pioneer Coachbuilder Sdn Bhd manufacturing plant in Telok Gong.

The IWS(e) includes three key checks: general inspection of installation quality, safety assessments like grounding and protection systems, and functional tests to ensure proper operation.

Only JPJ-registered technicians holding a valid PW2 certificate from the Energy Commission can prepare and verify the document.

“This ensures all installations are done safely and professionally,“ he added.

Bus owners must submit the IWS(e) during inspections at the Motor Vehicle Inspection Centre (PPKM).

Locally built buses must also provide the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (PPP) to confirm proper wiring.

Buses registered before January 2026 will have a one-year transition period until full enforcement begins on January 1, 2027.

Non-compliance may result in permit revocation and penalties under the Land Public Transport Act.

Following last year’s incident, the Transport Ministry formed a task force and directed the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to suspend the involved bus for further investigation. – Bernama