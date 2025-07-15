New Orang Asli business council and TVET institution to boost economy

ROTORUA: Malaysia will establish an Orang Asli Business Council and a specialised Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution to uplift the economic status of the indigenous community.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced the initiatives during his working visit to New Zealand.

The proposals were inspired by New Zealand’s successful Maori empowerment model.

Ahmad Zahid, also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said a special meeting with the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) will finalise the council’s formation.

The TVET institution aims to develop Orang Asli technopreneurs in various skill sectors.

A dedicated microfinancing division under Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) will support Orang Asli women in generating additional income.

“We want to empower Orang Asli mothers to improve their families’ financial stability,“ he said after a roundtable discussion with Maori business leaders in Rotorua.

Higher education access for Orang Asli youth remains a priority.

In 2023, over 300 students enrolled in higher education institutions, exceeding the target.

This year, more than 500 have secured placements.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised the need to review existing legislation on Orang Asli affairs for better policy implementation.

The Orang Asli Development Committee, chaired by Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Dr Ramli Mohd Nor, will oversee these initiatives.

Ahmad Zahid pledged to grant the committee full authority to execute recommendations from the New Zealand visit.

The delegation also visited Whakarewarewa Living Maori Village and Onuku Farm to study agricultural and livestock management practices applicable to Malaysia’s rural development. – Bernama