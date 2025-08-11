New penal code provisions tackle bullying, harassment, identity abuse in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The government has introduced new provisions in the Penal Code to address cases of bullying, harassment, defamation, and identity misuse, including online offences.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the amendments were made through the Penal Code (Amendment) Act 2025 [Act A1750], which received Royal Assent on 25 February and was gazetted on 7 March 2025.

“The amendments introduce new Sections 507B to 507G, specifically targeting bullying in any form, including online acts.”

“The provisions cover offences related to harassment, threats, bullying, defamation, and identity misuse, including situations leading to suicide attempts or deaths due to provocation,“ she said in a statement today.

She stated that penalties for such offences include imprisonment of up to 10 years, fines, or both.

“It is now the responsibility of every citizen to review and comply with the enforced law.”

She added that those needing clarification can seek free legal advice from the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU), the Prime Minister’s Department, or the Legal Aid Department.

“Ignorance of the law is no excuse, and understanding legal rights and duties is key to building a safer, ethical society.”

Azalina also urged ministries, agencies, and institutions to update staff on legal developments and align internal policies with the new provisions. - Bernama