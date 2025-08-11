New Penang police chief Azizee Ismail takes office

GEORGE TOWN: Deputy Director of Management (Administration) at Bukit Aman, Datuk Azizee Ismail, has been appointed as the new Penang police chief, effective today.

The rank conferment and handover ceremony took place at the Senior Officers’ Mess of the Penang Contingent Police Headquarters, witnessed by Bukit Aman Management Director Datuk Seri Abdul Aziz Abdul Majid.

He replaces Datuk Seri Hamzah Ahmad, who now heads Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS), previously held by acting Penang Deputy Police Chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin.

Azizee, 59, stated he will hold discussions with department heads and district police chiefs in Penang to plan necessary improvements while maintaining existing strategies.

He is committed to sustaining the state’s crime reduction performance and aims to further lower crime rates in the future.

“This is my second assignment in the Penang Contingent, the first being from 2006 to 2008 as Chief of Logistics and Technology, before moving to Bukit Aman and now returning here,“ he said.

“I have just been briefed by Datuk Mohd Alwi and will strive to maintain current efforts while making necessary enhancements,“ he told reporters after the ceremony.

Azizee began his career as a police inspector in 1993 under the Logistics and Technology Department, serving as a Development Officer.

Over his 32-year service, he has held key roles including Project Unit Chief (Facilities Management), Logistics and Technology Department Chief in Penang, and Staff Officer for Development and Maintenance in the same department.

His expertise in logistics, facility management, and technology development has earned him respect as a senior officer.

His efficiency and extensive experience are vital assets in strengthening the Royal Malaysia Police’s operational capabilities. - Bernama