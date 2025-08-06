New RM2.5m tourist jetty to boost Kelantan’s tourism in Tok Bali

JERTIH: A RM2.5 million tourist jetty will be developed in Tok Bali, Kelantan, to boost the state’s tourism sector.

The project was formalised through a memorandum of understanding between the Pasir Puteh District Council and Nasrom Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd.

The memorandum was signed by Pasir Puteh District Council president Mohd Kamarulzaman Ab Wahab and Nasrom Travel & Tours managing director Datuk Mohd Khairey Saudi.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud witnessed the signing ceremony held in Pulau Perhentian.

Mohd Nassuruddin said the project aligns with the state government’s efforts to strengthen tourism using Kelantan’s community, culture, and nature.

He added that the jetty would position Pasir Puteh as the eastern gateway for tourism in Kelantan.

The project is expected to create job and entrepreneurial opportunities for locals.

Hilmi Abdullah, State Local Government, Housing, Health, and Environment Committee chairman, confirmed the jetty’s development on a 1.6-hectare site.

An existing building will be renovated and repurposed into a tourist jetty from its previous leisure use.

The jetty will serve both international and local tourists heading to Pulau Perhentian.

Operations are expected to begin by March next year, featuring a 3-kilometre river cruise along Sungai Semerak.

Facilities will include a gazebo, recreational area, public toilets, and a surau for visitor comfort.

A fish market, fresh seafood stalls, and local product outlets will also be available.

Commercial spaces will provide entrepreneurial opportunities for the local community. – Bernama