Thai police to hand over Eda Ezrin to Malaysian immigration today

PASIR MAS: Thai police will transfer dikir barat singer Wan Norshaheeda Azlin, known as Eda Ezrin, and five others to Malaysian immigration officials today.

The handover will take place at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Rantau Panjang.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan and Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed the details.

Mohd Yusoff stated that police officers have been stationed at the Rantau Panjang ICQS for the process.

He added that two of the six individuals entered Thailand illegally and will be detained under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

All individuals will undergo drug testing and have their statements recorded upon arrival in Malaysia.

Eda, her husband, and four friends were released by the Narathiwat Prison Court yesterday after Thai prosecutors failed to present witnesses and evidence.

The court also rejected the prosecution’s sixth request for an extension on Wednesday.

The six Malaysians were arrested on November 1 last year for allegedly possessing 6,059 Yaba pills.

Family members of the detainees waited since early morning at the Sungai Golok Police Station in Narathiwat for their release.

Eda remains in Narathiwat and will be taken to the Sungai Golok police station before proceeding to the immigration office for documentation.

She will then be transported to the Rantau Panjang ICQS Complex for the official handover. - Bernama