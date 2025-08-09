New road linking Meluan to Layar approved by Sarawak govt

SARIKEI: The Sarawak government has approved a proposal to construct a new six-kilometre road connecting Ulu Entabai and Ulu Entaih in Meluan, Julau, to Ulu Penebak in Layar, Betong.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the decision during the opening ceremony of the Nanga Lasi Bridge in Julau.

He stated that the road would reduce travel time from Meluan to Betong and Kuching to approximately two and a half hours.

“This road will transform Meluan from a remote interior area into an accessible part of Kuching,“ he said.

Residents will now be able to travel to Kuching within two and a half hours and return the following day.

The project will also help farmers transport agricultural produce to markets in Kuching more efficiently.

Abang Johari estimated the construction cost to reach tens of millions of ringgit.

Meluan Assemblyman Rolland Duat Jubin proposed the road, highlighting benefits for 2,500 longhouse residents, three primary schools, and a clinic.

The project will also expedite surveys for indigenous customary land rights in the area.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas supported the proposal during the event.

Additional approved projects include the RM92 million Nanga Lasi/Balut/Suchong road upgrade and the RM80 million Jalan Lijan project.

The RM150 million Jalan Nanga Entaih/Rh Sang Lasa, Kemalih project includes 13 connecting roads.

A RM5 million plantation road is also part of the RM327 million total allocation.

The newly completed 96-metre Nanga Lasi steel bridge replaces an old suspension bridge, improving safety and connectivity.

Since its completion on January 16, the bridge has served 2,250 residents, linking Nanga Lasi-Balut and easing travel to Sarikei and Sibu. - Bernama