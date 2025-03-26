KUCHING: Improved road infrastructure, especially in rural areas of Sarawak, should not be misused for illegal activities such as street racing, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said.

He said the government builds roads to benefit the public, and the Gedong state constituency, located about 90 kilometres from Kuching, is no exception to enjoying these upgrades.

“Soon, the roads here will be widened, and next year we’ll begin construction to connect them all the way to Samarahan with a dual carriageway.

“My only request is don’t use these roads for racing,” he said during his speech at the launch of the Class B2 Motorcycle Licence Assistance Programme (BLM), organised by the Transport Ministry (MoT) through the Road Transport Department (JPJ), held at Dewan Datuk Patinggi Ali in Gedong today.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah also attended the event, where 1,135 residents from Gedong, Batang Sadong, Sadong Jaya and Simunjan received their Class B2 motorcycle licences through the initiative.

According to a joint statement from MoT and JPJ released at the event, the programme is a government effort to provide low-income individuals with affordable access to Class B2 motorcycle licences.

“Since its rollout in early 2024, the programme has successfully licensed 13,370 residents across Sarawak. Participation will continue to grow over time, based on the established terms and criteria,” the statement added.