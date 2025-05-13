KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Highway Authority and Public Works Department will ensure all new roads and highways will be designed and built with wildlife tunnels to create safe passages for these animals.

The Works Ministry (KKR) in a statement cited the construction of the tunnel by the West Coast Expressway (WCE) in the Taiping Selatan-Bruas stretch as an example after receiving advice and approval from the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

“Congratulations and thank you to the WCE concession company for preserving a dedicated underpass tunnel route to allow wildlife habitat to move from one forest area to another, crossing the highway safely,“ said the ministry’s statement.

Additionally, the KKR said close cooperation between the ministry and Perhilitan will continue to ensure the preservation of wildlife is constantly enhanced.

“We hope vehicle drivers will slow down and exercise caution when passing through identified wildlife crossing locations marked by signs and streetlights,“ according to the ministry.