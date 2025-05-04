GEORGE TOWN: New sandbags will be placed along the Batu Feringghi coastline as a short-term solution to address the erosion problem at the tourist hotspot.

Penang Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said an allocation of RM250,000 had been approved by the Federal government, through the Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS), for the placement of the sandbags.

He added that the committee is aware of the situation in the area and action is being taken to resolve the situation.

“We are in the process of procuring the sandbags and work to place them will be carried out shortly,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

On April 2, Bernama reported that Batu Ferringhi, a renowned tourist destination in Penang, has been increasingly affected by coastal erosion, thus impacting the beauty of the area.

Even the sandbags used as breakwaters are now scattered along the shoreline.

A Bernama survey at Batu Ferringhi revealed that coastal erosion is worsening in several areas near prominent hotels, impacting the holiday experience of visitors and posing potential risks.