New school blocks a boost for SMK Wallace Bay students

TAWAU: After years of studying in rundown facilities, students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Wallace Bay on Pulau Sebatik here, finally have reason to smile - two brand-new double-storey blocks, complete with 12 classrooms, an administration block and a surau, are now ready for use.

The new buildings were officially launched by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek during her two-day working visit to the Kalabakan parliamentary constituency as part of the Parliamentary Follow-Up Action Programme, which began on Thursday.

Fadhlina said the redevelopment of SMK Wallace Bay reflects the government’s serious commitment to providing a comfortable and conducive learning environment for students and teachers in rural areas.

“The MADANI government is committed to expanding access to quality education. That’s why we go into the interior - to ensure our children receive equal opportunities, comfort, and fairness in their education,” she said.

Earlier, she said out of 390 dilapidated schools in Sabah, 230 have already been rebuilt.

For SMK Wallace Bay principal Jumaan Mahmud, the new school buildings are more than just upgraded infrastructure - they represent renewed hope and ambition for the younger generation on Pulau Sebatik.

“This transformation shows the government’s dedication to rural communities, especially here in Sebatik. SMK Wallace Bay has a long history, having first opened on Feb 4, 1974,” he said.

Jumaan said the redevelopment was part of the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) initiative under the 11th Malaysia Plan in 2020, and the completed project was officially handed over by the Public Works Department on March 27 this year.

He also thanked the ministry for recognising the unique challenges faced by students on the island, including difficulties in commuting and the risk of school dropouts due to geographical barriers.

To address these issues, the government has approved the construction of a new school hostel under the 12th Malaysia Plan, with capacity for 200 students. Construction work began last year.

The hostel is expected to make a significant difference for students from remote villages such as Kampung Sungai Tongkang and Mentadak, many of whom face long and difficult journeys to attend school due to the island’s terrain and limited transport options.

SMK Wallace Bay currently has more than 300 students.

During the visit, Fadhlina also announced an additional allocation of RM200,000 to upgrade essential facilities at SMK Wallace Bay, including the science lab and canteen.

She also visited SMK Mentadak Baru, also located on Pulau Sebalik and Kampung Serudung Laut, Kalabakan, accompanied by MOE officials and Kalabakan MP Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy.