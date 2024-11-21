New shift schedule for nurses under SSPA starting Dec 1

PARIT: The shift work schedule for nurses will be adjusted under the new Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), which takes effect on Dec 1.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the new system reduces the weekly working hours for civil servants working on shift to 45 hours, down from 46 hours under the General Order Chapter G.

“Currently, shift work schedules in hospitals average 42 hours per week, which do not fully comply with the guidelines.

“With the implementation of the SSPA, nurses on shift duty will work 45 hours per week instead of 46 hours, as previously mandated for civil servants working in shifts,“ he said.

Concerns had been raised earlier that increasing nurses’ working hours from 42 to 45 hours per week could strain their physical and mental health.

Dr Dzulkefly assured that the ministry (MOH) is currently revising the shift schedules to accommodate the new system.

“The new schedules will also include flexible work arrangements, allowing nurses to work 4-6 days a week with 1-3 days off, depending on task allocation within teams.

“Shift durations will range from eight to 12 hours, including rest periods, to ensure nurses have adequate time to rest and recharge,“ he added.