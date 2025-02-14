New Zealand PM impressed by Malaysia’s audit initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has expressed interest in initiatives introduced by the Malaysian government, particularly those by the National Audit Department (JAN), to enhance transparency, integrity and accountability in government financial management through audit activities.

This was conveyed during a meeting with Auditor-General Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi, who was invited as Luxon’s honoured guest under the Prime Minister’s ASEAN Fellow programme from Feb 11 to 13 in Wellington.

“Luxon also expressed his excitement about JAN’s digital initiatives, such as the Auditor-General’s online dashboard (AG’s Dashboard) and the e-SelfAudit System,“ the department said in a Facebook post today.

According to JAN, Wan Suraya also paid courtesy calls on New Zealand’s Minister for State-Owned Enterprises Simeon Brown, Auditor-General John Ryan, Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier and Serious Fraud Office director Karen Chang.

She also met with Malaysia’s High Commissioner to New Zealand, Mazita Marzuki, and chaired the Closing Meeting for the Audit of the Malaysian High Commission in New Zealand.