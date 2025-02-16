GEORGE TOWN: Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman following the discovery of a newborn baby boy at a bus stop on Jalan Perak, Pulau Tikus, this morning.

Timur Laut District Police Chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad in a statement said the baby, who was placed inside a paper bag, was found by a member of the public, who then reported the discovery to the police at 10.14 am.

He said that investigations revealed the baby was believed to have been abandoned at the location by the suspect at about 8 am.

“Thanks to swift police action, the suspect, a local woman believed to be the baby’s mother, was arrested at 2.20 pm at a private hospital in George Town. With her arrest, the case has been solved.

“The police would like to thank the concerned members of the public who cooperated and assisted in the investigation of this case,” he said.