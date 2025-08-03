Newborn baby found abandoned by roadside in Semporna

SEMPORNA: A baby boy, with the umbilical cord still attached, was found by members of the public on the grass beside a road in Kampung Keramat here yesterday.

Semporna police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol said the baby was discovered at 1 pm wrapped in a piece of cloth and is being treated and monitored at the Semporna Hospital.

“Doctors confirmed that the baby, weighing an estimated 3.1 kilogrammes (kg), did not sustain any injuries,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code (for exposure and abandonment of a child), which provides for imprisonment of up to seven years, a fine, or both upon conviction.

He urged those with information about the discovery of the baby to contact the Semporna Police Headquarters hotline at 089-782020 or Investigating Officer Insp Mohammad Hafizudin Akram Ghafar Ismail at 013-7557293.