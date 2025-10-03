Newborn baby found abandoned in a bag under car porch

PETALING JAYA: A newborn baby girl was discovered alive in a bag under a car porch at a house in Taman Semarak, Sungai Petani, yesterday.

Kuala Muda district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail confirmed that police received a report about the discovery at 11.39am, according to Harian Metro.

The infant, with umbilical cord still attached, was found inside a maroon bag placed on a bench under the porch.

“There were no CCTV cameras around the area, and no witnesses saw who left the baby.

“A witness only heard a baby crying at 11am from the bag, and upon opening it, found the newborn naked,“ he was quoted as saying.

He said the woman called the police and wrapped the infant in a diaper and towel as she was cold.

“The baby was healthy, clean, and showed no signs of injury. She was later taken to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital for a medical check-up.

He said that the authorities have yet to determine the baby’s estimated age and condition, and the Social Welfare Department has been notified for further action.

No arrests have been made as police review local health clinic and hospital records for recent births.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for concealing a birth with intent to abandon the baby.