Trump replaces surgeon general pick with wellness influencer

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is picking a wellness influencer to be US surgeon general, replacing his previous nominee one day before her Senate confirmation hearing was scheduled.

Casey Means, who describes herself online as a “former surgeon turned metabolic health evangelist,“ was praised by Trump for her “MAHA” credentials -- a reference to the “Make America Healthy Again” slogan.

Her role would see her working under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose own appointment has raised concerns given his past promotion of vaccine-related conspiracy theories.

Trump's previous pick for surgeon general was Janette Nesheiwat, a physician and former Fox News medical contributor, who the president said would instead work “in another capacity” at the health department.

Nesheiwat was due to have her confirmation hearing on Thursday morning.

Trump did not offer a reason for the switch, but US media noted that Laura Loomer -- a far-right ally of the president -- had complained about Nesheiwat's nomination over her advocacy of the Covid vaccine and other concerns.

Loomer, known for claiming the 9/11 attacks were an inside job, has reportedly been successful in pushing for the firing of other officials, including the head of the National Security Agency in April.

Means holds a medical degree from Stanford University but does not currently practice. She co-authored a 2024 book called “Good Energy” that focuses on the connection between diet and health.

She wrote the book with her brother Calley, who already serves as an advisor to RFK Jr.

Trump said Means would work with Kennedy to “ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans.”

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump called her achievements “absolutely outstanding” and said “Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History.”

Surgeon generals are nominated by the US president and can play key roles in communicating public health information, though their actual power is limited.

Previous post holders have promoted health measures during the Covid pandemic and raised awareness on issues such as alcohol intake and the mental health impact of social media among young people.