Newly-elected Ayer Kuning assemblyman Mohamad Yusri gets cracking

TAPAH: Newly-elected Ayer Kuning assemblyman Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir has wasted no time in getting down to business.

Announced as the winner in the three-cornered fight for the Ayer Kuning state by-election last night, Mohamad Yusri was up bright and early to hit the ground running as early as 8 am to meet the residents, who greeted him as “YB” (Yang Berhormat)

Among the areas he went to were Simpang Tiga, Air Kuning Selatan and Kampung Tersusun Haji Tahir, where he asked how they were doing, listened to their problems and also received feedback directly from the local communities.

He said his immediate concern is to look at basic issues, such as infrastructure, opening up more local economic opportunities and ensuring the welfare of all communities is protected.

He added that he also aims to fulfil the campaign manifesto.

Mohamad Yusri stressed that he has no time to rest as he only has a short period to serve before the next general election and, as such, he has to immediately implement all his plans and fulfil his promise to the people.

“Less than three years only before the next general election is held. This period must be fully utilised to prove that I am capable of carrying the voices and aspirations of the people of Ayer Kuning,” he told Bernama here today.

Mohamad Yusri, who is also the Tapah UMNO Division secretary, won with a 5,006-vote majority after polling 1,065 votes in the three-cornered by-election today. His closest rival, Abd Muhaimin Malek of Perikatan Nasional received 6,059 votes, while Bawani KS of Parti Sosialis Malaysia garnered 1,106 votes.

The result also reaffirmed Ayer Kuning as a BN stronghold, a position the coalition has maintained since 1986.

The by-election was called following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin on Feb 22 due to a heart attack.