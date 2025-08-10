Nga presents unity sculpture to PM Anwar for 78th birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming presented a unique sculpture titled ‘Rise Up Together’ to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in honour of his 78th birthday.

The artwork was specially commissioned during Nga’s official visit to Nairobi for the UN-Habitat General Assembly.

Nga, who serves as president of the UN-Habitat Assembly, stated the sculpture embodies Malaysia’s unity and harmony amid diversity.

“The artwork represents the strength and unity of Malaysians of all races and religions standing together as one,“ he said in a statement.

He added that the piece reflects the Malaysia MADANI government’s vision to unite the nation and achieve greater progress.

As DAP deputy chairman, Nga praised Anwar’s leadership for bringing political stability after years of uncertainty.

“With a growing economy, strengthening ringgit and improved global rankings, Malaysia is on the right path,“ he noted.

Nga emphasised the importance of safeguarding national unity to ensure lasting peace and development.

He highlighted Malaysia’s enhanced international standing under Anwar’s leadership.

The Prime Minister’s recent mediation of a Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire earned global recognition.

“Under Malaysia MADANI, our diverse communities can grow more united and prosperous,“ Nga said.

He expressed confidence that Anwar’s leadership would realise the ‘Rise Up Together’ vision.

Nga believes Malaysia can become a global model for harmony under this administration. – Bernama