NGO coalition files police report over alleged defamation of PM in video

KUALA LUMPUR: Sekretariat Gerak Gempur Media Sosial Rakyat (SGGMSR), consisting of 20 non-governmental organisations (NGOs), today lodged a police report against a YouTube channel over a video that allegedly defames Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in connection with his interview with CNN.

SGGMSR spokesperson Shahbudin Embun said the video, which has gone viral, was believed to have been uploaded by an individual under the ‘Papa Berry Studios’ channel, aimed to incite and provoke the public, particularly among Muslims in the country.

“This is slander, malicious intent, and an insult to him (Anwar Ibrahim) because we know that since his youth, he has fought for the rights of the Palestinians. We will not compromise on this matter.

“I hope the police will investigate this case under the Sedition Act and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, or SOSMA,“ he said when met at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters along with representatives of the NGOs, including those from Waris Pekembar Malaysia, Malaysian Digital Media Organisation and Martabat Jalinan Muhibbah Malaysia.

Shahbudin described the act of uploading the video accusing Anwar of recognising the existence of the state of Israel following the prime minister’s interview with Richard Quest from CNN as irresponsible.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed that police received the report, adding that the case would be referred to the Bukit Aman Special Crime Investigation Unit.

In clarifying the issue, Anwar said he does not recognise the existence of the state of Israel, insisting that Malaysia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.