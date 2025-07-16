Navy’s eastern fleet receives four high-speed interceptor boats

SANDAKAN: The Royal Malaysian Navy’s Eastern Fleet Command has strengthened its maritime security capabilities with the addition of four high-speed interceptor boats.

The FIC G2000 MKII vessels, equipped with advanced weaponry, were officially handed over in a ceremony attended by Defence Ministry officials.

The new boats feature a Remote Control Weapon Station and a 12.7mm heavy machine gun, enabling precise, remote-controlled firing. With a top speed of 50 knots, these vessels are designed for rapid response in high-risk maritime zones.

“The addition of these interceptors will significantly improve our operational readiness, especially in eastern Sabah, where maritime threats require swift and decisive action,“ the Eastern Fleet Command stated.

This delivery is part of a larger procurement plan, with two boats already handed over in February 2024 and more expected in the coming phases. The handover ceremony was led by Datuk Mohd Shaiful Ibrahim, deputy secretary-general (Development) of the Defence Ministry, and included the formal signing of transfer documents between Gading Marine and the RMN. - Bernama