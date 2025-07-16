Selangor Sultan chairs 269th Meeting of Conference of Rulers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today chaired the 269th meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara here.

The meeting was attended by the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail; the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah; the Sultan of Kedah, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah; and the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Also present were the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra; the Tunku Temenggong of Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim; and the Tengku Arif Bendahara of Pahang, Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah.

The Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar; the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka, Tun Dr Mohd Ali Rustam; the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, Tun Musa Aman; and the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang, Tun Ramli Ngah Talib also attended the meeting.

The rulers were accompanied to the meeting by their respective menteri besar, chief ministers and the representative of the Sarawak Premier.

Yesterday, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, attended the pre-council meeting of the Conference of Rulers, also at Istana Negara.

The last meeting was held on Feb 5 and was chaired by Sultan Sallehuddin.