NGO urges open dialogue regarding sex education

PETALING JAYA: OrphanCare Foundation Malaysia trustee Nor Aishah Osman said parents in Malaysia must start having open conversations with their children about sex, relationships and respect to prevent unplanned pregnancies and the social issues that follow.

Nor Aishah said many cases of unplanned pregnancies could have been avoided if parents were more open from the start, adding that sex education begins at home.

“It is time for families to stop tiptoeing around these conversations. Children should be able to talk to their parents about these things without fear or shame,” she told theSun in an exclusive interview.

OrphanCare Foundation, an NGO tackling child abandonment and baby dumping, runs reproductive health awareness programmes across schools and universities to educate youths before problems escalate.

“We go to schools and colleges to teach young people about self-respect, healthy relationships and the dangers of social media grooming. And if something still happens, we have damage-control measures such as our baby hatch and birth mother support systems.”

The programme is conducted by OrphanCare’s Advocacy, Care and Facilitation team, supported by trained facilitators who travel to schools, colleges and universities nationwide.

Initially self-funded, the initiative now receives support from the Finance Ministry, enabling OrphanCare to expand its reach to underserved areas such as Penang, Terengganu and Sarawak. More than 10,000 students have benefited so far.

Unlike traditional talks or lectures, the sessions are interactive, covering topics such as sexual harassment, consent, grooming, online safety and how to support friends facing abuse or unintended pregnancy.

“We make it relatable. These are not wild or rebellious girls. Many are quiet, innocent and unaware. When their boyfriends pressure them with ultimatums such as ‘sleep with me or I’ll leave’, they often think giving in is the only way to save the relationship.”

OrphanCare has faced public misconceptions that its baby hatch programme, launched in 2009, encourages premarital sex or baby dumping, but Nor Aishah disagrees.

“By the time these young women come to us, they are heavily pregnant, some just a week away from giving birth. They are not here because they were encouraged to get pregnant. They are here because they have nowhere else to go.”

She said without support, these vulnerable women may resort to dangerous decisions such as abandoning their newborns in toilets, dumpsters or secluded places.

Apart from government and NGO support, OrphanCare’s Birth Mother Support Programme is funded by Bank Pembangunan Malaysia and Zurich Malaysia, helping about 30 mothers so far.

“This is not about encouraging premarital sex. It is about being realistic. If we do not educate our youth and offer them help when they need it, we are failing them, not just as NGOs, but as a society.”

The support includes counselling, medical assistance, shelter and legal guidance to ensure the mother and baby are cared for and protected.