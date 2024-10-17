NGOs must liaise with PKOB for flood relief efforts - Pahang MB

TEMERLOH: Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) intending to provide assistance to flood victims in Pahang must inform the chairman of the respective district Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) to ensure proper coordination of relief efforts.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the step was necessary to prevent overlaps in aid distribution.

“We don’t want to make it difficult for NGOs, but this is necessary to facilitate the coordination of aid distribution and tasks in assisting flood victims.

“If not, there will be overlaps. We certainly welcome the assistance of NGOs...,” he told reporters after visiting a relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lanchang and SK Mentakab here today.

Wan Rosdy said the Pahang government was pleased with the assistance provided, citing positive feedback from most flood victims in the state regarding the treatment they received.

“They (flood victims) express their satisfaction with the services provided and we did not receive any complaints about the relief centres.

“I advise the public to adhere to the instructions issued by the authorities. If you are asked to evacuate, please do so promptly and do not return until you are told to do so,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said so far, the state government had no plans to relocate the villages frequently affected by floods, as such a decision required careful study and the lengthy process of identifying a suitable location.