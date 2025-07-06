Nibong Tebal historical timeline launched

NIBONG TEBAL: A cultural mapping initiative that started in 2024 culminated yesterday in the launch of a cultural assets map, a historical timeline of Nibong Tebal and a collection of oral histories in various forms.

The map, published in the form of illustrated booklets and infographic posters, will be distributed to schools, surau, temples and community centres in the district.

Arts and education organisation Arts-Ed project manager Chen Yoke Pin said the initiative provides visibility to less-known cultural assets in Nibong Tebal.

“Our aim is to increase inclusivity and build bridges among local communities through a common appreciation of shared heritage.”

The initiative, known as Projek Warisan Budaya Nibong Tebal, was a participatory cultural mapping effort that documented the unique identity of the district through the voice of its people.

Since November 2024, the project has engaged residents from four sectors – the fishing community of Sungai Udang, residents and school communities in the old town, estate workers from Byram Estate and padi farmers and inshore fishermen in Sungai Acheh.

Through fieldwork, interviews and workshops, a six-member team worked closely with locals to identify and document both tangible and intangible cultural heritage, from family-run traditional food businesses and community traditions to forgotten landmarks and folk tales.

“It was a very special (opportunity) for local community members to share their own stories of growing up and living here. The inputs are not just data, but a testament to a participatory process that has strengthened their sense of ownership and identity related to Nibong Tebal,” Chen said.

The launch was officiated by state executive councillor for Local Government, Town and Country Planning Jason M.L. H’ng, who is also Jawi state assemblyman.

Also present were Seberang Perai City Council department of sustainable development director Normaira Abdul Rahman and representatives from urban transformation and community reinvigoration organisation Think City.

H’ng highlighted that heritage is not only about old buildings or tourist attractions but about the meaning people attach to places, which are “increasingly eroded by development and modernisation”.

“By mapping tangible and intangible cultural heritage, including the old town area, nearby estates and the villages in Sungai Acheh and Sungai Udang, this project helps us reconnect with our cultural roots and local history,” he said.

He said urban planning should not be limited to physical development or the delineation of residential zones, adding that it must also take into account the preservation of spirit, identity and the narrative of a place that shapes the uniqueness of each community.

“Small towns such as Nibong Tebal are treasures rich in cultural values, collective memory and local wisdom. All of these deserve to be elevated as the foundation for future development that is more rooted and resilient.”

H’ng, who was born and raised in Nibong Tebal, said when residents are given the space and trust to map their life stories, heritage and cultural assets, the outcome is more than just information or data.

“It becomes a process of empowerment that strengthens the sense of ownership, identity and connection to their place of origin.”

During the launch, guests also enjoyed community-prepared dishes such as sakkarai pongal (sweet rice pudding), som tam (Thai green papaya salad) and kuih kalakatar (Banjarese coconut custard). The project was funded through the Seberang Perai Small Town Grants administered by Think City with support from the Finance Ministry, Penang government and the Seberang Perai City Council.

Access to the cultural assets map is available at www.arts-ed.my/nibong-tebal.