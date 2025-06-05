Nik Nazmi accepts PKR divisional election results

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR vice president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has accepted the results of the PKR 2025 Divisional Elections which have been confirmed and finalised by the Central Leadership Council (MPP).

Nik Nazmi who failed to defend the Setiawangsa division chief position after losing to film director and actor Datuk Afdlin Shauki, said he had used the correct channels regarding the election results.

Nik Nazmi who is also the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, was previously reported to have sent a letter of protest to the Party Election Committee (JPP) regarding the Setiawangsa division chief election results.

“I used the party’s channels and anything else I will follow the party’s channels as well,“ he told reporters after the opening of the ‘Sustainaboleh’ and Green Factory Experiential Concept Store programmes here, today.

Yesterday, PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh said the results of the PKR 2025 Elections for all 220 divisions nationwide which were recently completed had been confirmed and finalised by MPP.

Fuziah said MPP which met on Sunday was satisfied with the presentation by JPP and the international digital auditors on the results at the party’s committee members as well as Wanita, and Youth wings in all divisions.