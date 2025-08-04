Baby weighing nearly 7kg born in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent

SHYMKENT: A 41-year-old mother gave birth to a baby weighing a whopping 6.7 kilograms (kg) in Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency reported.

The doctors said it is quite a rare case when a baby weighing as much as the average two-month-old is born naturally.

The boy named Amirkhan and his mother are feeling good. To note, Amirkhan is her sixth child.

Babies born weighing more than four kg are considered larger than normal. Giant babies weigh more than five kg.

As earlier reported, a baby boy as big as a two-month-old was born at the city hospital in Rudny, Kostanay region, on January 15.