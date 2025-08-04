KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution will file a preliminary objection against former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s application to refer a legal question concerning the Sedition Act 1948 to the Federal Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Razali Che Ani informed High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin of the matter during case management today.

Earlier, Muhyiddin’s lawyer Amer Hamzah Arshad informed the court that the team had filed the application on April 4 under Section 84 of the Courts of Judicature Act 1964 to refer the legal question in relation to his client’s sedition case.

“For the court’s information, we have filed a supporting affidavit and will also file an additional affidavit in support of the application.

“As the notice of application has yet to be sealed, we apply for the court to set a new date for further case management and to excuse our client’s attendance at the next proceeding,” said Amer Hamzah, who was assisted by lawyer Joshua Tay.

Judge Muhammad Jamil then set April 29 for the next case management and granted the defence’s application to excuse the chairman of Perikatan Nasional (PN) from attending the upcoming proceedings.

The case was initially mentioned at the Gua Musang Sessions Court in Kelantan on Aug 27 last year and was later transferred to the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Muhyiddin, 77, pleaded not guilty to a charge of making seditious statements during the Nenggiri by-election campaign at Dewan Semai Bakti Felda Perasu between 10.30 pm and 11.50 pm on Aug 14, 2024.

The alleged seditious remarks concerned his claim that he was not invited by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to be sworn in as Prime Minister following the 15th General Election, despite allegedly having the support of 115 out of 222 Members of Parliament at that time.

He is charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948, which is punishable under Subsection 4(1) of the same Act with a maximum fine of RM5,000 or a maximum imprisonment of three years, or both, if convicted.