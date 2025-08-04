KUALA LUMPUR: Putrajaya will be despatching its officials to Washington to begin the process of dialogue with the United States (US) on the 24 per cent reciprocal tariffs imposed on Malaysia, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Minister of Finance II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan later confirmed that Malaysia’s delegation would leave for Washington by the end of April.

Anwar said that “this was part of our soft diplomacy of quiet engagement, we will be despatching our officials to Washington to begin the process of dialogue. There may be limited room to revisit the underlying intent, but there is still scope for adjusting the policy’s implementation.

“In the meantime, Malaysia will adapt, as we always have. Winds may shift, but we do not drift. Our trade diversification strategy is already gathering pace.”

While Malaysia intends to remain steadfast trade partners with the US, the government will, in tandem, do whatever it takes to safeguard its economic interests, he said in his speech at the ASEAN Investment Conference 2025 here entitled “ASEAN 2025: Forging a resilient and inclusive future.”

“This includes engaging proactively with the US towards achieving a mutually beneficial outcome and at the same time, diversifying and strengthening our ties with all major trade markets across the European Union, Asia, Middle East and Africa,” he said.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said Malaysia’s trade with the US has long been a model of mutual benefit.

“Our exports support not just growth here but high-quality jobs across the United States. This commercial relationship has served both countries well, but these measures may end up harming all,” he said.

Echoing the Prime Minister’s remarks, Amir Hamzah said a civil discussion needs to be held with the US to gain a better understanding of the tariff issue.

Asked if Malaysia is panicking, he quipped: “No. We are chill.”

He said that although the US’ reaction was surprising, Malaysia is taking a prudent approach instead of reacting hastily to the situation.

“Therefore, we will go to the US for an amicable discussion and to gain a deeper understanding of this issue, as well as to find ways to achieve a better outcome than what we currently have.

“For now, we should not panic or act in haste. We will do things the right way,” he said when met after the ministerial dialogue session on “ASEAN Macro Structural Policies: Reform Versus Expansionary Measures.”