THE HAGUE (Netherlands): Nine countries, including Malaysia, will convene in The Hague to discuss their shared commitment to upholding international law, responding to threats against the International Criminal Court (ICC), and defending Palestinian rights.

The participating nations also include Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Honduras, Namibia, Senegal, and South Africa.

Following the meeting, the nations are expected to form The Hague Group and will announce “coordinated legal, economic, and diplomatic measures” to hold Israel accountable for its violations of international law, including its ongoing actions in Gaza, at an afternoon press conference organised by the Progressive International, an international political organisation.

“The Hague Group is born of necessity,” said Co-General Coordinator of the Progressive International, Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla, in a joint statement on Friday (Jan 31).

“In a world where powerful nations act with impunity, we must stand together to defend the principles of justice, equality, and human rights,” she said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said : “Israel’s violations go beyond the mass murder and persecution of Palestinians.

“They strike at the very foundations of international law, which the global community has a duty to defend,” said Anwar, who has been vocal and consistent in championing the Palestinian cause.

The meeting, convened by the Progressive International, will bring together state representatives from nine nations to explore collective action at both national and international levels in support of international law and Palestinian rights during the ongoing crisis.

The discussions will build on actions already taken by these nations, including Belize and Bolivia’s severance of diplomatic ties with Israel, as well as Chile’s referral of the situation in Palestine to the ICC in January 2024 and its recall of its ambassador to Israel.

Colombia has suspended weapons purchases from and coal exports to Israel and has also severed diplomatic ties.

Meanwhile, Honduras has consistently condemned the genocide against the Palestinian people, and Malaysia has imposed a maritime ban preventing Israel-affiliated vessels from docking at its ports while maintaining no diplomatic relations with Israel.

Further reinforcing these efforts, Namibia has blocked a vessel carrying military shipments destined for Israel and condemned Germany’s decision to support Israel in the genocide case brought by South Africa, recalling Germany’s own history of genocide in Namibia between 1904 and 1908.

Senegal, under Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, has committed to taking “more concrete actions” in support of Palestinian rights.

South Africa has taken a landmark step by bringing a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for breaches of the Genocide Convention, setting a significant precedent in international law.

“Our actions are not punitive – they are preventative, designed to ensure compliance with international law and protect the vulnerable,” explained South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, in the joint statement.

“The Hague Group’s formation marks a turning point in the global response to exceptionalism and the broader erosion of international law. It sends a clear message: no nation is above the law, and no crime will go unanswered.”

The Hague, known as the City of Peace and Justice, is a symbolic location for this historic meeting.

Home to the Peace Palace, the ICJ, and the ICC, The Hague represents the global community’s aspirations for a world governed by law, not force.

“The world cannot stand by and watch, when we made a commitment more than 75 years ago, that never again shall the world suffer atrocities,” implored Namibia’s Minister of Justice, Yvonne Dausab.

“We can not be and must not be selective about protecting lives regardless of who the victims are, all lives matter, Palestinian lives matter.”

The Progressive International noted that today’s meeting and expected announcement of “coordinated legal, economic, and diplomatic measures” come at a critical moment, as international law faces unprecedented stress.

Israel’s violations in Gaza – documented by international courts and condemned by global civil society – have been met with impunity, enabled by diplomatic and military support from powerful allies.

Compounding this crisis, the United States, under President Donald Trump, imposed sanctions against the ICC, undermining the very institutions designed to uphold justice and accountability.

By coordinating legal, economic, and diplomatic measures, The Hague Group aims to disrupt the systems that enable violations of international law and hold violators accountable, said the organisation.