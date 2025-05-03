KUALA LUMPUR: Nine out of 11 packages under Phase 1 of Sarawak’s Pan Borneo Highway, spanning 641km, have been completed and are now open to traffic, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi told the Dewan Negara today.

Among the completed sections is WPC02, which runs from Sematan to Jambatan Sungai Moyan and was finished on March 25, 2024.

WPC08, a 63km stretch from Jambatan Sungai Kua to Jambatan Sungai Arip, was finished on Aug 2 last year, while WPC09, spanning 65km from Jambatan Sungai Arip to the Bintulu Airport Intersection, was completed on Nov 5, he said.

Nanta was responding to Senator Datuk Ahmad Datuk Seri Ibrahim’s query on the progress of Phase 1 of the highway project.

He said the remaining two sections, WPC06 (65km) and WPC11 (80km, excluding the Lambir section in Miri), are scheduled for completion in the second and fourth quarters of 2025, respectively.

However, the 4km Lambir section requires a redesign and is expected to be completed by October 2027.