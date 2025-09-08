NIOSH calls for enhanced worksite safety after UMS soil collapse incident

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health has called for enhanced safety standards at worksites following a fatal soil collapse incident at Universiti Malaysia Sabah.

NIOSH Chairman Chong Chieng Jen stated that the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Act 2022 requires employers to conduct systematic risk assessments before commencing any work.

The amended legislation mandates employers to identify workplace hazards, evaluate risk levels, and establish control measures to prevent accidents and occupational diseases.

Section 29A of the Act requires every workplace with five or more employees to have a trained Occupational Safety and Health Coordinator to ensure procedural compliance and foster safe work culture.

Chong emphasised the importance of complying with the Occupational Safety and Health (Construction Work) (Design and Management) Regulations 2024 which came into force on June 1, 2024.

These regulations introduce a proactive approach requiring clients, designers, and contractors to plan, manage, and monitor safety throughout the entire project lifecycle.

The statement followed a September 6 incident where a 22-year-old worker died after being buried nearly three meters deep during pipe-laying work on the UMS campus in Kota Kinabalu.

Fire department personnel successfully extricated the victim with police and medical officer assistance, but he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Chong stated that NIOSH stands ready to assist industry players, contractors, and educational institutions through various training modules and consultancy services.

He emphasised that compliance with the amended Act can help overcome workplace accidents and fatalities if all parties fulfill their entrusted responsibilities. – Bernama