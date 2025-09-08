PM Anwar extends donation to MAF veteran with leg nerve condition

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended a donation to Malaysian Armed Forces veteran Yusuf Awang who suffers from a nerve condition affecting his leg.

The contribution was personally delivered by the Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi during a visit to Yusuf’s residence in Kampung Alor Ladang, Beserah, Kuantan, Pahang.

Ahmad Farhan explained that the cash donation and food basket served as appreciation for the veteran’s sacrifices during his military service.

He noted that Yusuf faces significant mobility challenges due to his leg nerve problem, which limits his daily movements.

Ahmad Farhan emphasised that despite his current physical limitations, the veteran’s determination reflects his past bravery in defending the nation.

He expressed hopes for divine blessings of health, perseverance, and continued wellbeing for the ailing veteran.

The political secretary acknowledged that sacrifices made by veterans like Yusuf form the foundation for the peace and security enjoyed by Malaysians today.

Ahmad Farhan shared details of the visit through a Facebook post that was subsequently shared by the Prime Minister himself. – Bernama