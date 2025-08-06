NKVE gantry installation starts tomorrow near Jalan Duta

KUALA LUMPUR: The installation of advertising gantry structures on the New Klang Valley Expressway will begin tomorrow.

The work will cover KM 25.4 to KM 25.7, between Jalan Duta and Bukit Lanjan, and last for two days.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad stated that a third-party contractor will handle the installation in both directions.

Work hours are set from 11 pm to 5 am to minimise disruption.

PLUS assured highway users that traffic delays will be minimal during the installation.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys and follow traffic signs and PLUS personnel instructions.

Real-time updates can be accessed via the PLUS App, PUTRI Virtual Assistant, or X@plustrafik.

Electronic signage at selected locations will also provide traffic alerts.

For emergencies, the public can contact PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000. – Bernama