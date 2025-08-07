“I already treat them as brothers”: Homeless man forgives influencers over chicken bone meal incident

THE homeless man who unknowingly became the subject of a controversial viral video involving a meal of chicken bones, has spoken out with grace and forgiveness, saying he bears no ill feelings toward the influencers involved.

Dennis, 47, who has been living on the streets near Merlin Tower in Johor Bahru for about a year, told China Press that he was simply grateful to receive food, regardless of its contents.

“I didn’t know what they were up to. I thought they were just giving me food, so I opened it and found it was chicken rice — but it had a lot of bones in it,” he recalled.

The now-deleted video, which sparked outrage online, showed three young men eating KFC chicken before allegedly placing the leftover bones into a food packet and handing it to Dennis as part of a social media stunt.

The group has since provided statements to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Despite the backlash, Dennis has remained calm and forgiving.

“I’m thankful to anyone who gives me food. I’ve never blamed those five men,” he said.

According to Dennis, the group later returned to apologise, and he made it clear that he held no grudge.

“I already treat them as brothers,” he was quoted as saying.

Police officers reportedly visited Dennis the night before to gather information about the incident, and he said he gave them a full account of what had happened.

Originally from Perak and raised in Johor, Dennis continues to take shelter outside Merlin Tower, where the encounter occurred.

