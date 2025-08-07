Reform key for ASEAN to withstand global shocks, says Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz emphasised the need for structural reforms at national and ASEAN levels to strengthen the region against global uncertainties.

He highlighted the importance of dialogue with like-minded partners while adhering to non-alignment principles.

Tengku Zafrul noted ASEAN’s resilience during challenges, delivering crucial support when needed.

“The process of diversification and economic integration must go on,“ he said.

He added that reforms are vital, as ASEAN’s 680-million-strong market is a key resource in turbulent times.

The minister made these remarks at the PRAXIS 2025 Public Policy Conference. - Bernama