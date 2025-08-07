252 notices issued in Selangor JPJ operation on Kesas highway

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 252 notices during an integrated operation on the Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas).

Motorists stopped during the operation cited forgetfulness as a reason for not carrying their driving licences.

Selangor JPJ director Azrin Borhan said 580 vehicles were inspected in the five-hour operation.

“Of the 252 notices issued, 76 were for not having a valid driving licence,“ he said.

Another 51 notices were issued for expired Motor Vehicle Licences.

Forty-nine vehicles were found without valid insurance coverage.

Eight drivers were penalised for not holding a Goods Driving Licence.

Seven motorists were fined for failing to display registration numbers.

Five vehicles were flagged for missing reflectors.

Ten other technical offences were recorded during the operation.

Azrin noted that some motorists had not renewed their licences for up to two years.

“Most of them were motorcyclists,“ he said at a press conference near the Kemuning Toll Plaza.

Twelve vehicles, including eight motorcycles and four cars, were impounded.

The operation was conducted with police, the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), and the highway concessionaire.

Petaling AADK arrested three men aged 30 to 40 for methamphetamine use. - Bernama